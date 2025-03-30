Ignition Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Ignition token can now be bought for approximately $83,086.56 or 1.00111045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $67.92 million and approximately $57,758.05 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,873.58 or 0.99854425 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,558.13 or 0.99474342 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition launched on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 817 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @functionbtc. The official website for Ignition is www.fxn.xyz.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Function (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Function has a current supply of 817.44495763. The last known price of Function is 83,250.54335954 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $52,769.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fxn.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.