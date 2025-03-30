Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Onsemi stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Onsemi Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of ON opened at $40.94 on Friday. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.21. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Onsemi by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,135,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,224,081,000 after purchasing an additional 344,354 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,387,000 after buying an additional 1,041,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,646,000 after buying an additional 309,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $378,312,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Onsemi by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,195,000 after acquiring an additional 771,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

