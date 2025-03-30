Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 1,031 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 451,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $55,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $126.55 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.78 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.71.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

