Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $136,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 38.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 628,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,612,000 after purchasing an additional 174,838 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of AON by 10.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 33,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,676,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,159,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AON opened at $394.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $388.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $412.97.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

