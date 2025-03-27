Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,845,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,318,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after buying an additional 1,286,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1,207.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 497,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Triumph Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,447,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,333,000 after acquiring an additional 322,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 277,333 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.53.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a net margin of 45.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. Baird R W lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,942.72. This represents a 40.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

