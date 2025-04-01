Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Plans Dividend of €0.47

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of €0.47 ($0.51) per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 100.0% increase from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.23. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,169.50 ($15.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. Mondi has a 12-month low of GBX 1,134.50 ($14.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,618 ($20.90). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,242.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,262.55.

In related news, insider Andrew King sold 35,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($15.79), for a total value of £433,919.98 ($560,620.13). Insiders have bought 62 shares of company stock worth $76,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,600 ($20.67) to GBX 1,550 ($20.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

