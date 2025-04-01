Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Cut by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 910,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 53.9% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $263,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after buying an additional 3,171,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $274.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

