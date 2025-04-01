Alliance Wealth Management Group Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 197.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,457 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

