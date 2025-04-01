Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Now Covered by CJS Securities

Investment analysts at CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. CJS Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Friday, January 31st.
Hawkins Trading Down 0.2 %
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Hawkins will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hawkins
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hawkins by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
