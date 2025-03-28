Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ (ZNTL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 134.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZNTL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.24.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jan Skvarka bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,227.72. The trade was a 67.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingmar Bruns acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $83,514.12. The trade was a 120.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,504,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 951,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 66,868 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

