Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Short Interest Up 345.9% in March

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 345.9% from the February 28th total of 939,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 17.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 107,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.40% of Syros Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

SYRS stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $815,692.80, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $6.93.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

