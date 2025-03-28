Short Interest in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Expands By 393.2%

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 393.2% from the February 28th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 4.69% of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCHI opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

