Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $487.21 and last traded at $489.26. Approximately 9,133,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 34,779,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $493.46.
The stock has a market capitalization of $302.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.67.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
