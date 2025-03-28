Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.310-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $686.0 million-$691.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.2 million. Braze also updated its FY26 guidance to $0.31-$0.35 EPS.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.17. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.72 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braze will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Braze from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $212,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 157,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,804.20. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 8,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $335,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,545.84. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,470 shares of company stock worth $3,841,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

