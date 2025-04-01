Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 213,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE HFRO traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 265,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,863. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $6.92.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFRO. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

(Get Free Report)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.