Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Update

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the February 28th total of 6,970,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of WTTR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 894,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,385. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.77. Select Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $349.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.62 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Water Solutions will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Water Solutions news, CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $957,053.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,825,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,811,417.84. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Select Water Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 155,091 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 107,107 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

