Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,900 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Miller Industries Stock Performance
NYSE MLR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.02. 161,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,242. The company has a market capitalization of $492.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average is $63.18. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $78.25.
Miller Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries
About Miller Industries
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
