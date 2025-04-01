Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,116 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.