Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $6.88 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises 2.4% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

Shares of IWL stock opened at $137.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.52. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $120.18 and a one year high of $151.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

