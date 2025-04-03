DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 33,551 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,551 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $17,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
Kadant Stock Performance
NYSE KAI opened at $350.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.67. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.51 and a 1 year high of $429.95.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.
Kadant Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kadant
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.