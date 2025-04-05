Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) Major Shareholder Buys $310,279.25 in Stock

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $310,279.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,438,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,361.60. The trade was a 2.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Down 3.4 %
NYSE:ECF opened at $8.59 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
