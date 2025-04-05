Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.71 and last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 38737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Veolia Environnement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

