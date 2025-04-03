DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 67,371 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,371 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $21,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Endava by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 858,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,540,000 after purchasing an additional 560,190 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Endava by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 307,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 26,964 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,755,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Endava had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

