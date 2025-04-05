Insider Buying: Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) Director Purchases 180,000 Shares of Stock

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) Director Blair Schultz acquired 180,000 shares of Solstice Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$630,000.00.

Blair Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Blair Schultz bought 11,000,000 shares of Solstice Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.01 per share, with a total value of C$110,000.00.

Solstice Gold Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of SGC stock opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89. Solstice Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.06.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

