Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,544 ($45.72) and last traded at GBX 3,538.53 ($45.65), with a volume of 605740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,512 ($45.30).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.08) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,150 ($40.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,274.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,939.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,786 ($35.94) per share, for a total transaction of £4,513.32 ($5,822.14). Insiders acquired 268,297 shares of company stock worth $895,247,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 740 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

