HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 33,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $1,361,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $2,065,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.58.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $2,144,760.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,853 shares of company stock valued at $15,453,396. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $593.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $697.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $660.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,600.40, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

