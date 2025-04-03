Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,000. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Investors Inc bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,434,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,123,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,920,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 502,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,159,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $79.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average is $85.42. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $70.52 and a 52 week high of $91.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

