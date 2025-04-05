Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 119050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Barksdale Resources Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

