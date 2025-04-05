Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) versus Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Financial Analysis

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) and Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Magellan Aerospace and Rheinmetall, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magellan Aerospace 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rheinmetall 0 0 1 1 3.50

Dividends

Profitability

Magellan Aerospace pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Rheinmetall pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Magellan Aerospace pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rheinmetall pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Magellan Aerospace is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Magellan Aerospace and Rheinmetall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magellan Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Rheinmetall N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Magellan Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Rheinmetall shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magellan Aerospace and Rheinmetall”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magellan Aerospace N/A N/A N/A $0.95 8.57 Rheinmetall N/A N/A N/A $0.21 1,202.34

Magellan Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rheinmetall, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts. It also designs, engineers, and manufactures assemblies and components, such as stage rocket motors, solid propellant rocket motors, and rocket weapon systems; wire strike protection systems for helicopter safety; space solutions, including small satellite bus platforms and satellite subsystem equipment, as well as offers services for satellite assembly, integration, and testing; and aluminum and magnesium alloy sand castings, such as engine mounted accessory gearbox housings, helicopter power transmission housings, auxiliary power unit inlet and gearbox housings, engine front inlet and intermediate cases, engine front frames and fan cases, pump and accessory drive housings, and environmental control housings. In addition, the company offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul for various engine and components MRO, as well as lifecycle management services to logistics, fleet management, and engineering services. Magellan Aerospace Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles. The Weapon and Ammunition segment provides firepower and protection solutions, such as weapons and munition, protection systems, propellants and international projects and services. The Electronic Solutions segment offers a chain of systems network, such as sensors, networking platforms, automated connected effectors for soldiers, and cyberspace protection solutions, and training and simulation solutions. Its products include air defense systems; soldier systems; command, control, and reconnaissance systems; fire control systems; sensors; and simulations for the army, air force, navy, and civil applications. The Sensors and Actuators segment provides a portfolio of products comprising exhaust gas recirculation systems; throttle valves, control dampers, and exhaust flaps for electromotors; solenoid valves; actuators and valve train systems; oil, water, and vacuum pumps for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light and heavy-duty off-road applications; and industrial solutions. The Materials and Trade segment develops system components for the basic motors, such as engine blocks, structural components, and cylinder heads; plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts. It also engages in the aftermarket activities. The company was formerly known as Rheinmetall Berlin AG and changed its name to Rheinmetall AG in 1996. Rheinmetall AG was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

