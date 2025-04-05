First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 292,942 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 271% from the previous session’s volume of 79,004 shares.The stock last traded at $117.44 and had previously closed at $122.62.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.61.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1529 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.