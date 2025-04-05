First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 292,942 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 271% from the previous session’s volume of 79,004 shares.The stock last traded at $117.44 and had previously closed at $122.62.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.61.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1529 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.