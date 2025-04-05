Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.42), with a volume of 13453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.44).

Time Out Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.87. The firm has a market cap of £117.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About Time Out Group

(Get Free Report)

Time Out Group is a global media and hospitality business that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city through its two divisions – Time Out Media and Time Out Market. Time Out launched in London in 1968 to help people discover the exciting new urban cultures that had started up all over the city – today it is the only global brand dedicated to city life.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Time Out Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Out Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.