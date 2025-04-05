Annandale Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Annandale Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,949 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 0.8% of Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 73,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of EPD opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

