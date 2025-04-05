New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s Why

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.47. 441,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 613,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

New Found Gold Trading Down 7.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$280.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.69.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Insider Activity at New Found Gold

In related news, Director Keith Boyle acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,875.00. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.