Bell Asset Management Ltd Purchases 53,306 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,306 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,612,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,861,000 after purchasing an additional 159,348 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,065,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,310,000 after purchasing an additional 941,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,463,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,743,000 after buying an additional 36,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,234,000 after buying an additional 357,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,215,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,938,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

