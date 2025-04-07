Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lessened by Rollins Financial Advisors LLC

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,826 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 17,550 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 5.2% of Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $33,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canopy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. U S Wealth Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,575,114 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,078,334,000 after buying an additional 774,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 426,983 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $172,433,000 after acquiring an additional 73,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 10.4 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $239.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $770.13 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.24. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,228 shares of company stock valued at $122,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.65.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

