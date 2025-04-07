Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Buys 8,895 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Potentia Wealth purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $757,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.31 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

