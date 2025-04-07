Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 12,212 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $135,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Amara Financial LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amara Financial LLC. now owns 70,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $277.82 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $266.99 and a 1 year high of $358.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.04 and its 200 day moving average is $335.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.3397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.