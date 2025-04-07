Invesco Ltd. Acquires 119,787 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,308,201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 119,787 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.7% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,839,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,200,485,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $878,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 289 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Netflix by 12.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $58,910,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $855.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $970.24 and a 200-day moving average of $877.11. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The company has a market capitalization of $366.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,676 shares of company stock valued at $273,515,672. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,023.74.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

