Canopy Partners LLC Has $316,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Canopy Partners LLC lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $85.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.68 and a 12 month high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

