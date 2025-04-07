Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Sells 3,293 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 437,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 4.5% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $92,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 5.9 %

MMC stock opened at $229.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.17 and a one year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $11,367,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,202.64. This represents a 63.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,344,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,075. This trade represents a 31.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,397 shares of company stock worth $15,694,684. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

