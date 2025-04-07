Hamster Kombat Trading Up 5.2% This Week (HMSTR)

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Hamster Kombat has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Hamster Kombat has a total market cap of $148.38 million and approximately $47.98 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster Kombat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hamster Kombat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,769.13 or 1.00212953 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,481.01 or 0.99836844 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hamster Kombat Profile

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. Hamster Kombat’s official website is hamsterkombat.io. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat.

Hamster Kombat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.00227733 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $39,235,428.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster Kombat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster Kombat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Kombat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster Kombat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.