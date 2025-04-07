Everscale (EVER) Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges

Everscale (EVER) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. Everscale has a total market cap of $13.12 million and $143,306.07 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Everscale has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

