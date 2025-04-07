iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $157.63 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.00 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

