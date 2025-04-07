Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 3,111,100 Shares of KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCSH)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its position in KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCSH – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,809,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111,100 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF makes up about 9.0% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF were worth $220,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $621,000.

KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

KCSH stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12.

KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.0888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The KraneShares Sustainable Ultra Short Duration Index ETF (KCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to provide a green cash option to investors. The fund is passively managed, seeking to provide current income through ultra-short duration, USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds KCSH was launched on Jul 26, 2024 and is issued by KraneShares.

