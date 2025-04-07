Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $47.90 Million Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,114 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $47,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $60.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

