Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 115,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 546,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Kelso Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. It offers rail and road transport equipment, such as pressure relief, vacuum relief, bottom outlet, pressure car pressure relief, pressure car angle, and top ball valves; and one-bolt manways and related equipment, emergency response equipment, and no spill locomotive fueling equipment; and other specialty valves, parts, equipment, and services.

