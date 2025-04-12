Black Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $63,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Black Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.1% of Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average is $104.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Prescient Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

