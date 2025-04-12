Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Trading 11% Higher – What’s Next?

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) rose 11% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92.15 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 88.16 ($1.15). Approximately 11,893,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,243% from the average daily volume of 885,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.40 ($1.04).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Synthomer to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Synthomer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £134.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 152.39.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX (3.50) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter. Synthomer had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. Analysts forecast that Synthomer plc will post 12.962963 earnings per share for the current year.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

