DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €37.12 ($42.18) and last traded at €38.00 ($43.18). Approximately 194,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.38 ($44.75).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €47.70 and a 200 day moving average of €42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

