Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Up 14.5% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.64). Approximately 42,064,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average daily volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.56).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The stock has a market cap of £207.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.19.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,654.45). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,351.31). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

